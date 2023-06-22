PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR) Shares Bought by Mission Wealth Management LP

Mission Wealth Management LP increased its stake in PACCAR Inc (NASDAQ:PCAR – Get Rating) by 52.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,958 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,360 shares during the quarter. Mission Wealth Management LP’s holdings in PACCAR were worth $290,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PCAR. Dakota Wealth Management increased its stake in PACCAR by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Dakota Wealth Management now owns 6,988 shares of the company’s stock worth $692,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. Lido Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 3.7% in the third quarter. Lido Advisors LLC now owns 2,850 shares of the company’s stock worth $238,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brinker Capital Investments LLC increased its position in shares of PACCAR by 4.0% in the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 2,901 shares of the company’s stock worth $287,000 after acquiring an additional 112 shares in the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems raised its holdings in shares of PACCAR by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 27,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,706,000 after acquiring an additional 119 shares during the period. Finally, CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its stake in PACCAR by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. CIBC Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,654 shares of the company’s stock worth $557,000 after purchasing an additional 124 shares during the period. 66.65% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PCAR stock opened at $78.52 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $41.03 billion, a PE ratio of 13.06, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 0.91. PACCAR Inc has a 1 year low of $51.33 and a 1 year high of $80.14. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $73.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.77. The company has a current ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58.

PACCAR ( NASDAQ:PCAR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.25 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.82 by $0.43. The company had revenue of $8.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.79 billion. PACCAR had a return on equity of 27.38% and a net margin of 10.20%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 31.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.15 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts anticipate that PACCAR Inc will post 7.83 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 17th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.27%. PACCAR’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 16.64%.

In related news, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 128,105 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other news, CFO Harrie Schippers sold 21,491 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.81, for a total value of $1,607,741.71. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 93,522 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,996,380.82. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO R Preston Feight sold 46,523 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.64, for a total transaction of $3,379,430.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 128,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,305,547.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 95,529 shares of company stock valued at $7,062,964 over the last 90 days. 2.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

PCAR has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of PACCAR in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. UBS Group upped their price target on PACCAR from $49.33 to $51.33 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PACCAR from $70.00 to $72.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on PACCAR from $75.00 to $84.00 in a report on Wednesday, April 26th. Finally, Argus cut shares of PACCAR from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 2nd. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.36.

PACCAR Inc designs, manufactures, and distributes light, medium, and heavy-duty commercial trucks in the United States, Europe, Mexico, South America, Australia, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Truck, Parts, and Financial Services. The Truck segment designs, manufactures, and distributes trucks for the over-the-road and off-highway hauling of commercial and consumer goods.

