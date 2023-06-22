Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW) Trading Down 0.2%

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (BATS:PSCW – Get Rating) shares traded down 0.2% on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $21.72 and last traded at $21.72. 3,252 shares were traded during mid-day trading, The stock had previously closed at $21.75.

Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF Price Performance

The business’s 50 day moving average is $21.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $21.00.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of PSCW. OLD Mission Capital LLC bought a new position in Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF during the first quarter valued at approximately $686,000. UBS Group AG bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $77,000. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF in the first quarter worth approximately $42,000.

About Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Conservative (April) ETF (PSCW) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a one-year period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSCW was launched on Mar 31, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

