Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ) Shares Down 0.3%

Shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (BATS:PSMJ – Get Rating) traded down 0.3% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $23.17 and last traded at $23.18. 678 shares traded hands during trading, The stock had previously closed at $23.26.

Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $36.62 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.63 and a beta of 0.43. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $22.32 and a 200-day simple moving average of $21.68.

Get Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF alerts:

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMJ. Sunbelt Securities Inc. bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $36,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.7% during the 3rd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 19,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $390,000 after buying an additional 9,256 shares in the last quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC lifted its position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF by 88.8% during the 4th quarter. OLD Mission Capital LLC now owns 19,926 shares of the company’s stock worth $415,000 after buying an additional 9,371 shares in the last quarter. Spire Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $220,000. Finally, Ameritas Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $294,000.

About Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF

The Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF (PSMJ) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF Trust index. The fund aims for specific buffered losses and capped gains on the SPDR S&P 500 ETF over a specific holdings period. The actively-managed fund holds options and collateral. PSMJ was launched on Jun 30, 2021 and is managed by Pacer.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer Swan SOS Moderate (July) ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.