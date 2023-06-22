PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP) Shares Down 1.6%

PacWest Bancorp (NASDAQ:PACWP – Get Rating)’s share price dropped 1.6% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as $13.60 and last traded at $13.70. Approximately 122,496 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 72% from the average daily volume of 436,055 shares. The stock had previously closed at $13.92.

PacWest Bancorp Stock Down 1.6 %

The business has a fifty day moving average price of $12.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $19.11.

PacWest Bancorp Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 15th were issued a $0.4845 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 12th. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 14.15%.

Institutional Trading of PacWest Bancorp

About PacWest Bancorp

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in PacWest Bancorp stock. Pinnacle Holdings LLC increased its stake in shares of PacWest Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PACWP Get Rating ) by 368.3% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 26,084 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,514 shares during the period. Pinnacle Holdings LLC’s holdings in PacWest Bancorp were worth $386,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

PacWest Bancorp operates as the bank holding company for Pacific Western Bank that provides various banking products and services. The company accepts demand, money market, and time deposits. It also provides real estate mortgage loans, and real estate construction and land loans to professional developers and real estate investors for the acquisition, refinancing, renovation, and construction of commercial real estate properties; lender, equipment, and premium finance; other asset-based loans; venture capital loans to support the operations of entrepreneurial and venture-backed companies; and equipment-secured loans and leases.

