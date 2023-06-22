Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

Shares of Paycor HCM, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYCR – Get Rating) have been assigned a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat.com reports. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price target among analysts that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $32.54.

Several analysts have recently commented on PYCR shares. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $28.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $33.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Truist Financial reduced their target price on Paycor HCM from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $42.00 price target on shares of Paycor HCM in a research note on Thursday, March 2nd. Finally, Raymond James cut their price target on Paycor HCM from $32.00 to $27.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th.

Get Paycor HCM alerts:

Paycor HCM Stock Down 1.3 %

Shares of NASDAQ:PYCR opened at $23.28 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $4.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -45.65 and a beta of 0.43. Paycor HCM has a 12-month low of $20.50 and a 12-month high of $34.95. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $23.15 and a 200 day simple moving average of $24.27.

Insider Buying and Selling

Paycor HCM ( NASDAQ:PYCR Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.09 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.02. Paycor HCM had a positive return on equity of 0.21% and a negative net margin of 16.74%. The firm had revenue of $161.48 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $156.08 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Paycor HCM will post 0.02 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Scott David Miller bought 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 185,437 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. In other Paycor HCM news, Director Scott David Miller purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $22.19 per share, for a total transaction of $66,570.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 185,437 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,114,847.03. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Jonathan Corr sold 1,509 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $24.81, for a total transaction of $37,438.29. Following the sale, the director now owns 22,817 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $566,089.77. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.39% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Paycor HCM

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PYCR. Raymond James & Associates boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 55.3% in the first quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 36,562 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,064,000 after purchasing an additional 13,021 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 14.4% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 173,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,055,000 after purchasing an additional 21,808 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in Paycor HCM by 31.1% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 7,683 shares of the company’s stock worth $224,000 after purchasing an additional 1,822 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 1,025.1% during the 1st quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 163,112 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,748,000 after acquiring an additional 148,614 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PNC Financial Services Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Paycor HCM by 63.5% during the 1st quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 10,435 shares of the company’s stock worth $305,000 after acquiring an additional 4,053 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 36.74% of the company’s stock.

About Paycor HCM

(Get Rating

Paycor HCM, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides software-as-a-service (SaaS) human capital management (HCM) solutions for small and medium-sized businesses (SMBs) primarily in the United States. It offers cloud-native platform to address the comprehensive people management needs of SMB leaders. The company's SaaS based people management products include Cor HCM, a complete suite of HCM tools spanning HR, onboarding, payroll, compensation management, employee surveys, expenses, and reporting and analytics; Workforce Management, a solution with flexible time entry, overtime calculations, and scheduling capabilities with real-time payroll synchronization; Benefits Administration, a decision support solution to help leaders to streamline and optimize company's benefits administration; and Talent Management, an integrated compensation and performance management solution.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Paycor HCM Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Paycor HCM and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.