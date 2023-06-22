Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY) PT Raised to $219.00

Paylocity (NASDAQ:PCTY – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Citigroup from $211.00 to $219.00 in a research note released on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

PCTY has been the subject of a number of other research reports. Mizuho dropped their price target on Paylocity from $230.00 to $200.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on Paylocity from $297.00 to $245.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Paylocity from $311.00 to $280.00 in a report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Paylocity in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a hold rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson raised Paylocity from a neutral rating to a buy rating and set a $245.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Thursday, March 30th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $260.87.

PCTY stock opened at $181.64 on Wednesday. The company has a market capitalization of $10.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 86.09 and a beta of 1.08. Paylocity has a fifty-two week low of $160.00 and a fifty-two week high of $276.88. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $182.24 and a 200-day moving average of $191.67.

Paylocity ( NASDAQ:PCTY Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The software maker reported $1.15 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.97 by $0.18. Paylocity had a return on equity of 20.23% and a net margin of 10.84%. The business had revenue of $339.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $332.79 million. Equities analysts predict that Paylocity will post 2.45 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Paylocity news, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 72,339 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.31, for a total value of $12,392,394.09. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,081,032 shares in the company, valued at $1,726,981,591.92. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, Director Steven I. Sarowitz sold 50,000 shares of Paylocity stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.70, for a total value of $8,385,000.00. Following the sale, the director now owns 10,226,734 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,715,023,291.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 128,940 shares of company stock worth $21,993,962. Corporate insiders own 26.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of PCTY. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter worth approximately $302,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 32.2% in the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 76,205 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $15,148,000 after acquiring an additional 18,546 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. raised its holdings in Paylocity by 977.0% in the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 1,454 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,319 shares during the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $5,963,000. Finally, AM Squared Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Paylocity during the 1st quarter valued at $278,000. 74.51% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Paylocity Holding Corporation provides cloud-based human capital management and payroll software solutions for workforce in the United States. The company offers Payroll and Tax Services solution to simplifies payroll, automates processes, and manages compliance requirements within one system; and expense management, on demand payment, and garnishment solutions.

