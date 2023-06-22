Performant Financial (NASDAQ:PFMT) Share Price Crosses Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $3.06

Shares of Performant Financial Co. (NASDAQ:PFMT – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $3.06 and traded as high as $3.60. Performant Financial shares last traded at $3.53, with a volume of 365,967 shares trading hands.

Analyst Ratings Changes

PFMT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. TheStreet lowered Performant Financial from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 10th. StockNews.com began coverage on Performant Financial in a report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock.

Performant Financial Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $266.52 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -29.42 and a beta of -0.34. The company has a quick ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 3.81 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12. The company’s 50-day moving average is $2.85 and its 200-day moving average is $3.06.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Performant Financial ( NASDAQ:PFMT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.06) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Performant Financial had a negative return on equity of 10.89% and a negative net margin of 8.35%. The company had revenue of $25.73 million for the quarter.

In other Performant Financial news, major shareholder Prescott Group Capital Managem bought 30,000 shares of Performant Financial stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 10th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $2.61 per share, with a total value of $78,300.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 15,793,291 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $41,220,489.51. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Insiders own 9.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFMT. Squarepoint Ops LLC acquired a new position in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth approximately $51,000. Citigroup Inc. acquired a new position in Performant Financial during the 4th quarter worth $53,000. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP bought a new position in Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $53,000. Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Performant Financial in the 1st quarter valued at $57,000. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can bought a new stake in shares of Performant Financial during the first quarter worth $61,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.16% of the company’s stock.

About Performant Financial

Performant Financial Corp. engages in the provision of technology-enabled audit, recovery, customer care, and related analytics services. Its services help identify improper payments, and in some markets, restructure and recover delinquent or defaulted assets and improper payments for both government and private clients.

