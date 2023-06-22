Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Increases Holdings in Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Apple Inc. (NASDAQ:AAPL – Get Rating) by 1.4% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 13,137 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 176 shares during the quarter. Apple accounts for about 0.6% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 20th biggest position. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Apple were worth $2,166,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cassia Capital Partners LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 24.3% during the 4th quarter. Cassia Capital Partners LLC now owns 5,009 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $651,000 after acquiring an additional 979 shares in the last quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC boosted its stake in shares of Apple by 21.5% during the 4th quarter. Starfox Financial Services LLC now owns 1,900 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock worth $247,000 after acquiring an additional 336 shares in the last quarter. Hoxton Planning & Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Apple during the 4th quarter worth approximately $3,148,000. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. lifted its stake in Apple by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Factory Mutual Insurance Co. now owns 2,340,129 shares of the iPhone maker’s stock valued at $304,053,000 after buying an additional 115,929 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Blueshift Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Apple in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $563,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 57.89% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:AAPL opened at $183.96 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56, a current ratio of 0.94 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $174.02 and a two-hundred day moving average of $155.98. The stock has a market cap of $2.89 trillion, a P/E ratio of 31.23, a PEG ratio of 2.47 and a beta of 1.29. Apple Inc. has a 1-year low of $124.17 and a 1-year high of $186.99.

Apple ( NASDAQ:AAPL Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 4th. The iPhone maker reported $1.52 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $94.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.84 billion. Apple had a net margin of 24.49% and a return on equity of 165.72%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 2.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.52 EPS. On average, research analysts expect that Apple Inc. will post 5.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Apple declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock repurchase program on Thursday, May 4th that authorizes the company to buyback $90.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization authorizes the iPhone maker to reacquire up to 3.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 18th. Shareholders of record on Monday, May 15th were given a $0.24 dividend. This is a boost from Apple’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.23. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.52%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 12th. Apple’s dividend payout ratio is presently 16.30%.

In other Apple news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total value of $7,215,515.02. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $22,569,202.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other news, SVP Deirdre O’brien sold 43,622 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $165.41, for a total transaction of $7,215,515.02. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 136,444 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,569,202.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Chris Kondo sold 4,092 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $173.26, for a total transaction of $708,979.92. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 33,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,881,483.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 251,799 shares of company stock valued at $41,711,912 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.06% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on AAPL. Atlantic Securities upped their target price on Apple from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on Apple from $188.00 to $200.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 5th. Evercore ISI upped their target price on Apple from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird upped their target price on Apple from $170.00 to $180.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 2nd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating and twenty-four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Apple currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $177.40.

Apple Inc designs, manufactures, and markets smartphones, personal computers, tablets, wearables, and accessories worldwide. The company offers iPhone, a line of smartphones; Mac, a line of personal computers; iPad, a line of multi-purpose tablets; and wearables, home, and accessories comprising AirPods, Apple TV, Apple Watch, Beats products, and HomePod.

