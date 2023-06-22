Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC Purchases 175 Shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 4.1% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 4,448 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 175 shares during the period. Microsoft comprises approximately 0.4% of Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th biggest holding. Peterson Wealth Advisors LLC’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $1,282,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. DGS Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Microsoft by 19.9% in the 1st quarter. DGS Capital Management LLC now owns 14,342 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 2,383 shares during the last quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd increased its position in Microsoft by 20.8% in the 1st quarter. IFM Investors Pty Ltd now owns 1,138,469 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $351,001,000 after acquiring an additional 196,338 shares during the period. Altus Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 12,712 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $3,919,000 after acquiring an additional 152 shares during the period. Powell Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 16.2% in the 1st quarter. Powell Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $795,000 after acquiring an additional 359 shares during the period. Finally, Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC increased its position in Microsoft by 8.2% in the 1st quarter. Onyx Bridge Wealth Group LLC now owns 6,782 shares of the software giant’s stock valued at $1,921,000 after acquiring an additional 512 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 72.20% of the company’s stock.

Get Microsoft alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have issued reports on MSFT. Atlantic Securities upped their price target on shares of Microsoft from $290.00 to $330.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Piper Sandler increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $348.00 to $400.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 31st. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $325.00 to $350.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. BMO Capital Markets increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $347.00 to $385.00 in a research report on Friday, June 9th. Finally, Wedbush increased their price objective on shares of Microsoft from $340.00 to $375.00 in a research report on Tuesday, May 30th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and thirty-two have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $333.23.

Insider Activity at Microsoft

Microsoft Stock Performance

In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . In related news, EVP Judson Althoff sold 30,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $306.09, for a total value of $9,182,700.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 117,456 shares in the company, valued at $35,952,107.04. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CMO Christopher C. Capossela sold 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $308.70, for a total value of $1,543,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 105,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $32,477,092.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 51,331 shares of company stock worth $15,867,278. Insiders own 0.03% of the company’s stock.

MSFT stock opened at $333.56 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $2.48 trillion, a PE ratio of 36.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.04 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 1.88, a current ratio of 1.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50 day moving average of $315.02 and a 200-day moving average of $276.14. Microsoft Co. has a 12-month low of $213.43 and a 12-month high of $351.47.

Microsoft (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The software giant reported $2.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.22 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $52.86 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $51.01 billion. Microsoft had a return on equity of 38.98% and a net margin of 33.25%. Microsoft’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.22 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Microsoft Co. will post 9.65 earnings per share for the current year.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 14th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 17th will be paid a $0.68 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 16th. This represents a $2.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.82%. Microsoft’s payout ratio is 29.47%.

About Microsoft

(Get Rating)

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. The company operates in three segments: Productivity and Business Processes, Intelligent Cloud, and More Personal Computing. The Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, Microsoft Viva, and Skype for Business; Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MSFT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Microsoft Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Microsoft and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.