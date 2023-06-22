Petrofac (LON:PFC) Stock Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $73.65

Petrofac Limited (LON:PFC – Get Rating) passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 73.65 ($0.94) and traded as high as GBX 76.23 ($0.98). Petrofac shares last traded at GBX 74.25 ($0.95), with a volume of 1,131,893 shares.

A number of analysts recently commented on PFC shares. Barclays reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a GBX 200 ($2.56) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Friday, May 19th. Berenberg Bank restated a “buy” rating and set a GBX 110 ($1.41) price target on shares of Petrofac in a research report on Wednesday, April 12th.

The company has a quick ratio of 1.31, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 900.89. The firm has a 50 day moving average of GBX 70.10 and a 200 day moving average of GBX 73.65. The firm has a market cap of £387.62 million, a PE ratio of -154.69, a P/E/G ratio of -6.27 and a beta of 0.86.

In other Petrofac news, insider David Davies bought 6,588 shares of Petrofac stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 5th. The stock was purchased at an average price of GBX 76 ($0.97) per share, for a total transaction of £5,006.88 ($6,406.76). Insiders own 16.62% of the company’s stock.

Petrofac Limited designs, builds, manages, and maintains infrastructure for the energy industries in the United Kingdom, Algeria, Thailand, Oman, Kuwait, Iraq, the United Arab Emirates, the Netherlands, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Engineering & Construction (E&C); Asset Solutions; and Integrated Energy Services (IES).

