P&F Industries (NASDAQ:PFIN) Stock Passes Above 200-Day Moving Average of $5.46

P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating)’s share price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $5.46 and traded as high as $6.49. P&F Industries shares last traded at $6.49, with a volume of 120 shares traded.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, TheStreet raised shares of P&F Industries from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th.

Get P&F Industries alerts:

P&F Industries Stock Up 2.7 %

The firm’s 50 day moving average is $5.84 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.46. The stock has a market cap of $20.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 32.45 and a beta of 0.51.

P&F Industries Announces Dividend

P&F Industries ( NASDAQ:PFIN Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 11th. The company reported $0.11 earnings per share for the quarter. P&F Industries had a return on equity of 1.60% and a net margin of 1.12%. The business had revenue of $15.74 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.05 per share. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, May 22nd. P&F Industries’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 100.00%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

An institutional investor recently raised its position in P&F Industries stock. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in P&F Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:PFIN – Get Rating) by 3.7% during the third quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 52,766 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP owned approximately 1.65% of P&F Industries worth $281,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 4.88% of the company’s stock.

About P&F Industries

(Get Rating)

P&F Industries, Inc engages in the manufacture and import of air-powered tools. Its products include sanders, grinders, drills, saws, and impact wrenches. The company was founded on April 19, 1963 and is headquartered in Melville, NY.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for P&F Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for P&F Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.