PharmaTher (OTC:PHRRF) Trading Up 65.9%

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd. (OTC:PHRRF – Get Rating) was up 65.9% during mid-day trading on Wednesday . The stock traded as high as $0.13 and last traded at $0.13. Approximately 1,561,687 shares were traded during mid-day trading, an increase of 1,036% from the average daily volume of 137,450 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.08.

The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $0.09 and its 200-day simple moving average is $0.09.

PharmaTher Holdings Ltd., a clinical-stage psychedelics biotech company, focuses on the research, development, and commercialization of novel uses, formulations, and delivery methods of psychedelics to treat mental illness, neurological, and pain disorders. The company's product in pipeline includes Ketamine intravenous injection, which is in Phase II and III clinical trials for Parkinson's disease, anesthesia and sedation, and amyotrophic lateral sclerosis indications.

