Piper Sandler Increases POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT) Price Target to $16.00

POINT Biopharma Global (NASDAQ:PNT – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by Piper Sandler from $14.00 to $16.00 in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Raymond James upped their target price on shares of POINT Biopharma Global from $11.00 to $13.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, June 1st. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $16.29.

Get POINT Biopharma Global alerts:

POINT Biopharma Global Stock Up 5.7 %

Shares of POINT Biopharma Global stock opened at $10.02 on Wednesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.03 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $7.88. POINT Biopharma Global has a 12-month low of $5.59 and a 12-month high of $11.13. The company has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.93 and a beta of 0.12.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

POINT Biopharma Global ( NASDAQ:PNT Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, May 15th. The company reported ($0.16) earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.16. The business had revenue of $9.46 million for the quarter. On average, sell-side analysts expect that POINT Biopharma Global will post -1.06 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Susquehanna International Group LLP lifted its stake in POINT Biopharma Global by 341.8% in the first quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP now owns 112,176 shares of the company’s stock worth $816,000 after acquiring an additional 86,784 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC increased its holdings in POINT Biopharma Global by 227.8% in the 1st quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 94,236 shares of the company’s stock worth $685,000 after buying an additional 65,492 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 7.6% during the 1st quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,581,435 shares of the company’s stock valued at $11,497,000 after purchasing an additional 111,175 shares during the period. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Gluskin Sheff & Assoc Inc. now owns 772,905 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,619,000 after acquiring an additional 10,000 shares during the period. Finally, Great Point Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of POINT Biopharma Global by 33.1% during the 1st quarter. Great Point Partners LLC now owns 3,383,029 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,595,000 after acquiring an additional 841,250 shares during the period. 59.43% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About POINT Biopharma Global

(Get Rating)

POINT Biopharma Global Inc, a radiopharmaceutical company, develops and commercializes radioligands that fight cancer. Its lead product candidates include PNT2002, a prostate-specific membrane antigen (PSMA) targeted radioligand that is in Phase III trial for the treatment of metastatic castration-resistant prostate cancer; and PNT2003, a somatostatin-targeted radioligand, which is in Phase III trial for the treatment of neuroendocrine tumors.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for POINT Biopharma Global Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for POINT Biopharma Global and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.