Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY) Lowered to Hold at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft downgraded shares of Piraeus Financial (OTCMKTS:BPIRY – Get Rating) from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report published on Wednesday, The Fly reports.

Separately, Jefferies Financial Group assumed coverage on shares of Piraeus Financial in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. They set a hold rating for the company.

Get Piraeus Financial alerts:

Piraeus Financial Trading Down 1.8 %

OTCMKTS:BPIRY opened at $3.05 on Wednesday. Piraeus Financial has a one year low of $0.67 and a one year high of $3.30. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $2.64 and its 200 day simple moving average is $2.16.

About Piraeus Financial

Piraeus Financial Holdings SA engages in the provision of financial and banking services. It operates through the following segments: Retail Banking, Corporate Banking, Piraeus Financial Markets (PFM), Other and Piraeus Legacy Unit (PLU). The Retail Banking segment includes mass, affluent, private banking, small businesses and public core segments and channels.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Piraeus Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Piraeus Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.