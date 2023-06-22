PLDT (NYSE:PHI) Shares Gap Up to $22.74

PLDT Inc. (NYSE:PHI – Get Rating)’s stock price gapped up prior to trading on Tuesday . The stock had previously closed at $22.74, but opened at $23.39. PLDT shares last traded at $23.93, with a volume of 13,025 shares trading hands.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on PLDT in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “buy” rating for the company.

The business’s 50 day moving average price is $22.22 and its 200-day moving average price is $23.95. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.96, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.33. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.13 billion, a PE ratio of 27.60, a P/E/G ratio of 1.53 and a beta of 0.58.

PLDT ( NYSE:PHI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.69 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. PLDT had a return on equity of 25.79% and a net margin of 4.80%. The company had revenue of $952.99 million for the quarter. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that PLDT Inc. will post 2.67 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of PHI. Banque Cantonale Vaudoise purchased a new stake in PLDT during the first quarter worth about $29,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in PLDT during the 4th quarter worth approximately $46,000. GPS Wealth Strategies Group LLC purchased a new position in PLDT in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Citigroup Inc. grew its stake in shares of PLDT by 1,869.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 2,265 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 2,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ronald Blue Trust Inc. increased its position in shares of PLDT by 72.3% during the first quarter. Ronald Blue Trust Inc. now owns 3,583 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $82,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the period. 2.27% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PLDT Inc provides telecommunications and digital services in the Philippines. The company operates through three segments: Wireless, Fixed Line, and Others. It offers cellular mobile, Internet broadband distribution, operations support, software development, and satellite information and messaging services; and sells Wi-Fi access equipment.

