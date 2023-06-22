Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Buy” by Analysts

Shares of Pliant Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) have received a consensus rating of “Buy” from the eleven research firms that are covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a buy recommendation. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $47.83.

A number of research firms have weighed in on PLRX. Needham & Company LLC reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $45.00 price objective on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of Pliant Therapeutics in a research note on Monday, May 15th. HC Wainwright cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $55.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Oppenheimer increased their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $44.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their target price on Pliant Therapeutics from $51.00 to $47.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 10th.

Insider Activity at Pliant Therapeutics

In other Pliant Therapeutics news, insider Eric Lefebvre sold 11,245 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total transaction of $298,217.40. Following the sale, the insider now owns 145,786 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,866,244.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Bernard Coulie sold 35,339 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.52, for a total value of $937,190.28. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 274,753 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,286,449.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 64,295 shares of company stock valued at $1,705,880 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.60% of the company's stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics Stock Down 2.4 %

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Acadian Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $27,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 18.4% during the second quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 3,537 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the last quarter. XTX Topco Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $89,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP acquired a new stake in shares of Pliant Therapeutics during the first quarter worth $95,000. Finally, Tower Research Capital LLC TRC boosted its holdings in shares of Pliant Therapeutics by 73.3% during the third quarter. Tower Research Capital LLC TRC now owns 5,412 shares of the company’s stock worth $113,000 after purchasing an additional 2,289 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ PLRX opened at $21.60 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $1.28 billion, a PE ratio of -7.55 and a beta of 1.40. The company has a quick ratio of 25.41, a current ratio of 25.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02. Pliant Therapeutics has a 52-week low of $7.36 and a 52-week high of $36.64. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $23.91 and a 200 day moving average price of $25.27.

Pliant Therapeutics (NASDAQ:PLRX – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported ($0.67) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.66) by ($0.01). Pliant Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 39.05% and a negative net margin of 1,359.22%. The company had revenue of $1.33 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.96 million. Equities research analysts forecast that Pliant Therapeutics will post -2.99 earnings per share for the current year.

About Pliant Therapeutics

Pliant Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, discovers, develops, and commercializes novel therapies for the treatment of fibrosis and related diseases in the United States. Its lead product candidate is PLN-74809, an oral small-molecule dual selective inhibitor of avß6 and avß1 integrins, which is in three Phase 2a trials.

Further Reading

