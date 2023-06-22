Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC) Shares Pass Above Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $37.17

Plumas Bancorp (NASDAQ:PLBC – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Wednesday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $37.17 and traded as high as $37.66. Plumas Bancorp shares last traded at $37.14, with a volume of 43,341 shares traded.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Plumas Bancorp in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Plumas Bancorp Price Performance

The stock has a market cap of $217.64 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.75 and a beta of 0.65. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $35.47 and a 200 day moving average of $37.17.

Plumas Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Plumas Bancorp ( NASDAQ:PLBC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 19th. The financial services provider reported $1.28 EPS for the quarter. Plumas Bancorp had a return on equity of 24.11% and a net margin of 37.03%. The business had revenue of $21.07 million for the quarter.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 1st were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 28th. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Plumas Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 20.88%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Plumas Bancorp

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. FMR LLC boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% during the 1st quarter. FMR LLC now owns 527,007 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,950,000 after purchasing an additional 6,351 shares during the period. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 28.1% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 234,448 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $8,933,000 after buying an additional 51,497 shares during the period. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 5.1% in the third quarter. Grandeur Peak Global Advisors LLC now owns 200,069 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,676,000 after buying an additional 9,717 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company raised its holdings in shares of Plumas Bancorp by 13.1% in the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 183,881 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $6,813,000 after buying an additional 21,311 shares during the period. Finally, River Oaks Capital LLC lifted its stake in Plumas Bancorp by 1.2% during the 4th quarter. River Oaks Capital LLC now owns 120,211 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $4,454,000 after acquiring an additional 1,411 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 34.71% of the company’s stock.

Plumas Bancorp Company Profile

Plumas Bancorp is a bank holding company, which engages in the provision of banking products and service. It offers a wide range of deposit products for the retail and commercial banking markets such as checking, interest-bearing and premium interest-bearing checking, business sweep, public funds sweep, savings, time deposit and retirement accounts, remote deposit, telephone and mobile banking, mobile deposit, and internet banking with bill-pay options.

