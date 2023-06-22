PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH) Given Consensus Recommendation of “Moderate Buy” by Brokerages

Shares of PotlatchDeltic Co. (NASDAQ:PCH – Get Rating) have been given an average rating of “Moderate Buy” by the six brokerages that are covering the company, Marketbeat.com reports. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, three have assigned a buy recommendation and one has given a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among analysts that have covered the stock in the last year is $55.40.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Citigroup initiated coverage on shares of PotlatchDeltic in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised PotlatchDeltic from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, June 2nd.

PotlatchDeltic stock opened at $51.90 on Thursday. The company has a quick ratio of 3.25, a current ratio of 3.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. PotlatchDeltic has a 12 month low of $39.10 and a 12 month high of $52.10. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $47.45 and its 200-day simple moving average is $46.99. The stock has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.89 and a beta of 1.19.

PotlatchDeltic ( NASDAQ:PCH Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 24th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.12 by $0.11. PotlatchDeltic had a net margin of 15.82% and a return on equity of 8.87%. The firm had revenue of $258.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.34 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.50 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 37.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that PotlatchDeltic will post 0.93 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 2nd will be given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 1st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.47%. PotlatchDeltic’s payout ratio is currently 68.97%.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans lifted its position in PotlatchDeltic by 1.0% during the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 21,664 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $953,000 after purchasing an additional 209 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. increased its stake in PotlatchDeltic by 0.5% during the 1st quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 42,770 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,117,000 after purchasing an additional 220 shares in the last quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT boosted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Bradley Foster & Sargent Inc. CT now owns 29,518 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,461,000 after acquiring an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Xponance Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of PotlatchDeltic by 1.9% in the 1st quarter. Xponance Inc. now owns 12,742 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $631,000 after buying an additional 234 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp lifted its holdings in PotlatchDeltic by 50.2% during the fourth quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 706 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 236 shares during the last quarter. 87.19% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PotlatchDeltic (Nasdaq: PCH) is a leading Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT) that owns nearly 2.2 million acres of timberlands in Alabama, Arkansas, Georgia, Idaho, Louisiana, Mississippi and South Carolina. Through its taxable REIT subsidiary, the company also operates six sawmills, an industrial-grade plywood mill, a residential and commercial real estate development business and a rural timberland sales program.

