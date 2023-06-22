Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM) Now Covered by Analysts at DA Davidson

DA Davidson assumed coverage on shares of Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday, The Fly reports. The brokerage issued a buy rating and a $39.00 target price on the stock.

Private Bancorp of America Stock Up 0.2 %

Shares of OTCMKTS PBAM opened at $27.85 on Wednesday. The stock has a market cap of $157.91 million, a PE ratio of 5.84 and a beta of 0.27. The business has a fifty day moving average of $26.88 and a two-hundred day moving average of $29.91. Private Bancorp of America has a 52-week low of $23.55 and a 52-week high of $35.00. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 1.13 and a current ratio of 1.13.

Private Bancorp of America (OTCMKTS:PBAM – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, April 21st. The company reported $1.57 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $23.63 million during the quarter. Private Bancorp of America had a return on equity of 19.27% and a net margin of 26.99%. As a group, equities research analysts expect that Private Bancorp of America will post 4.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Private Bancorp of America Company Profile

Private Bancorp of America, Inc operates as the bank holding company for CalPrivate Bank that provides banking products and services to individuals and businesses in California. The company's personal banking services include personal checking and savings, money market, certificate of deposit, and retirement accounts; personal credit lines and term loans; additional services, such as direct deposits, online banking, ATMs/debit cards, credit cards, savings/line of credit overdraft protection, and safe deposit boxes; and certificate of deposit account registry services.

