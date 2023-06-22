ProCook Group (LON:PROC) Stock Price Down 0.8%

ProCook Group plc (LON:PROC – Get Rating) dropped 0.8% during trading on Wednesday . The company traded as low as GBX 26 ($0.33) and last traded at GBX 26.30 ($0.34). Approximately 163,984 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 61% from the average daily volume of 101,984 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 26.50 ($0.34).

The stock has a market cap of £28.66 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -657.50. The stock’s 50 day moving average is GBX 27.37 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 31.86. The company has a current ratio of 1.35, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 340.70.

In other news, insider Daniel ONeill bought 510,000 shares of ProCook Group stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of GBX 27 ($0.35) per share, for a total transaction of £137,700 ($176,199.62). Company insiders own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

ProCook Group plc engages in designing, sourcing, and retailing various cookware, kitchen accessories, and tableware products in the United Kingdom. The company offers cookware products, such as pots and pans, frying pans, woks, sauté pans, steamers, stockpots and casserole dishes, griddle pans, roasting tins, bakeware, oven dishes, pizza stones, paella pans, and replacement lids.

