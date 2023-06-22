Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 1,011 Shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. (NASDAQ:NATR – Get Rating) by 3.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 30,271 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,011 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Nature’s Sunshine Products were worth $309,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of NATR. UBS Group AG grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 424.9% in the fourth quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,076 shares of the company’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 4,109 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 18.7% in the second quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,606 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after acquiring an additional 1,039 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the third quarter worth $84,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC grew its holdings in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products by 63.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 10,791 shares of the company’s stock worth $89,000 after acquiring an additional 4,185 shares during the period. Finally, Boothbay Fund Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nature’s Sunshine Products in the fourth quarter worth $125,000. Institutional investors own 76.45% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Stock Performance

NASDAQ NATR opened at $12.65 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $240.98 million, a PE ratio of 74.41 and a beta of 0.84. The business’s fifty day moving average is $11.24 and its 200 day moving average is $10.15. Nature’s Sunshine Products, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $7.93 and a fifty-two week high of $13.35.

Nature’s Sunshine Products ( NASDAQ:NATR Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter. Nature’s Sunshine Products had a return on equity of 4.14% and a net margin of 0.81%. The company had revenue of $108.63 million for the quarter.

NATR has been the topic of several analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Nature’s Sunshine Products in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. TheStreet downgraded Nature’s Sunshine Products from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,640. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, EVP Nathan G. Brower sold 8,268 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $11.01, for a total value of $91,030.68. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 52,181 shares in the company, valued at $574,512.81. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP Bryant J. Yates sold 2,630 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $12.00, for a total value of $31,560.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 97,470 shares in the company, valued at $1,169,640. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 15,067 shares of company stock worth $169,229 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 5.41% of the company’s stock.

Nature’s Sunshine Products Company Profile

Nature's Sunshine Products, Inc, a natural health and wellness company, manufactures and sells nutritional and personal care products in Asia, Europe, North America, Latin America, and internationally. It offers general health products related to blood sugar support, bone health, cellular health, cognitive function, joint health, mood, sexual health, sleep, sports and energy, and vision.

