Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires 295 Shares of Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Darling Ingredients Inc. (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) by 7.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 4,233 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 295 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Darling Ingredients were worth $247,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $31,000. Belpointe Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $39,000. Standard Family Office LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 3rd quarter valued at about $53,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in Darling Ingredients in the 4th quarter valued at about $51,000. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its stake in Darling Ingredients by 624.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 1,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $63,000 after buying an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Buying and Selling at Darling Ingredients

In other news, Director Larry Barden purchased 3,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 11th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now directly owns 16,726 shares in the company, valued at $1,066,115.24. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, Director Larry Barden acquired 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $63.74 per share, with a total value of $191,220.00. Following the acquisition, the director now owns 16,726 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,066,115.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Randall C. Stuewe sold 70,000 shares of Darling Ingredients stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.00, for a total transaction of $4,550,000.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 740,363 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $48,123,595. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 2.51% of the company’s stock.

Darling Ingredients Stock Down 1.2 %

Darling Ingredients stock opened at $59.72 on Thursday. Darling Ingredients Inc. has a 1-year low of $51.77 and a 1-year high of $82.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $9.53 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.27 and a beta of 1.23. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $61.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $62.00.

Darling Ingredients (NYSE:DAR – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The company reported $1.16 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.00 by $0.16. Darling Ingredients had a net margin of 10.57% and a return on equity of 19.99%. The firm had revenue of $1.79 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.65 billion. On average, analysts predict that Darling Ingredients Inc. will post 5.58 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research firms have commented on DAR. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their price objective on shares of Darling Ingredients from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Monday, May 15th. Stephens restated an “equal weight” rating and set a $75.00 price target on shares of Darling Ingredients in a research note on Tuesday, February 28th. Raymond James decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $100.00 to $95.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, March 1st. Robert W. Baird decreased their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $108.00 to $106.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets raised their price target on shares of Darling Ingredients from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Darling Ingredients presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $89.75.

Darling Ingredients Profile

(Get Rating)

Darling Ingredients Inc develops, produces, and sells natural ingredients from edible and inedible bio-nutrients in North America, Europe, China, South America, and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Feed Ingredients, Food Ingredients, and Fuel Ingredients. It offers ingredients and customized specialty solutions for customers in the pharmaceutical, food, pet food, feed, industrial, fuel, bioenergy, and fertilizer industries.

Featured Stories

