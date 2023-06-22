Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Holdings in Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm acquired 2,026 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $322,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Jennison Associates LLC raised its stake in shares of Novo Nordisk A/S by 4.8% during the fourth quarter. Jennison Associates LLC now owns 11,454,782 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,550,290,000 after purchasing an additional 524,276 shares in the last quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 9.4% in the third quarter. Fayez Sarofim & Co now owns 5,218,104 shares of the company’s stock worth $519,878,000 after acquiring an additional 450,280 shares in the last quarter. Morgan Stanley raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 39.4% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,212,398 shares of the company’s stock worth $705,446,000 after acquiring an additional 1,472,550 shares in the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 45.4% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 5,035,879 shares of the company’s stock worth $559,235,000 after acquiring an additional 1,571,747 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Folketrygdfondet raised its position in Novo Nordisk A/S by 0.5% in the fourth quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 4,284,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $579,913,000 after acquiring an additional 22,199 shares in the last quarter. 6.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages have commented on NVO. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Novo Nordisk A/S in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of Novo Nordisk A/S from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $383.33.

Shares of NVO opened at $160.54 on Thursday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $164.59 and its 200 day moving average price is $149.26. The stock has a market capitalization of $360.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 42.25, a P/E/G ratio of 1.54 and a beta of 0.48. Novo Nordisk A/S has a 1-year low of $95.02 and a 1-year high of $172.97. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30.

Novo Nordisk A/S (NYSE:NVO – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 4th. The company reported $1.27 earnings per share for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.27. The firm had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.86 billion. Novo Nordisk A/S had a return on equity of 77.39% and a net margin of 32.53%. Analysts expect that Novo Nordisk A/S will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current year.

Novo Nordisk A/S is a global healthcare company, which engages in the the discovery, development, manufacturing and marketing of pharmaceutical products. It operates through the Diabetes and Obesity Care, and Biopharm segments. The Diabetes and Obesity Care segment includes insulin, GLP-1 and related delivery systems, oral antidiabetic products (OAD), obesity, and other serious chronic diseases.

