Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Position in iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF (NASDAQ:SOXX – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $265,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Semiconductor ETF by 20.3% during the 4th quarter. Salem Investment Counselors Inc. now owns 148 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $52,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares during the period. Telos Capital Management Inc. boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,489 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $518,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares during the period. Tsfg LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 61.2% in the 4th quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 79 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 669 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $233,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the period. Finally, Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC boosted its stake in iShares Semiconductor ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,972 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $686,000 after purchasing an additional 33 shares during the period.

SOXX stock opened at $491.12 on Thursday. iShares Semiconductor ETF has a 1-year low of $287.82 and a 1-year high of $517.44. The company has a market capitalization of $8.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.05 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $449.37 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $430.68.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.6507 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.53%.

iShares PHLX Semiconductor ETF, formerly iShares PHLX SOX Semiconductor Sector Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States-listed semiconductor stocks as represented by the PHLX Semiconductor Sector Index (the Index).

