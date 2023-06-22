Procyon Advisors LLC Acquires New Stake in Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Acuity Brands, Inc. (NYSE:AYI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm purchased 1,182 shares of the electronics maker’s stock, valued at approximately $216,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of AYI. Raymond James & Associates grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 6.2% during the 1st quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 20,688 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,200 shares during the period. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 3.0% during the 1st quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 12,834 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $2,429,000 after acquiring an additional 379 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in Acuity Brands by 0.9% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,982,396 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $564,568,000 after acquiring an additional 25,598 shares during the period. APG Asset Management N.V. bought a new position in shares of Acuity Brands during the 1st quarter worth about $1,395,000. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its position in shares of Acuity Brands by 9.1% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 19,747 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $3,850,000 after purchasing an additional 1,647 shares in the last quarter. 95.56% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Acuity Brands Stock Down 0.8 %

AYI stock opened at $163.50 on Thursday. Acuity Brands, Inc. has a twelve month low of $142.71 and a twelve month high of $202.90. The company has a quick ratio of 1.61, a current ratio of 2.34 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $159.02 and its 200-day moving average is $172.57. The firm has a market capitalization of $5.20 billion, a PE ratio of 14.33, a P/E/G ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.57.

Acuity Brands Announces Dividend

Acuity Brands ( NYSE:AYI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 4th. The electronics maker reported $2.79 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.28 by $0.51. The company had revenue of $943.60 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $959.99 million. Acuity Brands had a return on equity of 22.20% and a net margin of 9.22%. Sell-side analysts expect that Acuity Brands, Inc. will post 12.66 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, May 1st. Investors of record on Monday, April 17th were given a dividend of $0.13 per share. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.32%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, April 14th. Acuity Brands’s payout ratio is 4.56%.

Insider Activity at Acuity Brands

In other Acuity Brands news, Director Laura O’shaughnessy purchased 632 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 11th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $158.05 per share, with a total value of $99,887.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 2,111 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,643.55. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 1.10% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on AYI shares. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Acuity Brands in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $201.00 to $173.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $193.00 to $180.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $192.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Acuity Brands from $180.00 to $170.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 5th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Acuity Brands currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $191.88.

Acuity Brands Profile

Acuity Brands, Inc provides lighting and building management solutions in North America and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Acuity Brands Lighting and Lighting Controls (ABL); and the Intelligent Spaces Group (ISG). The ABL segment provides commercial, architectural, and specialty lighting solutions, as well as lighting controls and components for various indoor and outdoor applications under the Lithonia Lighting, Holophane, Peerless, Gotham, Mark Architectural Lighting, Winona Lighting, Juno, Indy, Aculux, Healthcare Lighting, Hydrel, American Electric Lighting, Sunoptics, eldoLED, nLight, Sensor Switch, IOTA, A-Light, Cyclone, Eureka, Lumniaire LED, Luminis, Dark to Light, RELOC Wiring Solutions, and OPTOTRONIC brands.

