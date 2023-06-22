Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 47 Shares of The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its stake in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) by 3.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 47 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $317,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of SHW. Roundview Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 8.1% during the first quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 8,065 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,013,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 189.1% during the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 10,409 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,598,000 after acquiring an additional 6,808 shares during the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 26.5% during the first quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 118,763 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $29,956,000 after acquiring an additional 24,884 shares during the last quarter. Prudential PLC purchased a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the first quarter valued at approximately $1,231,000. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers increased its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 2.6% during the first quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 11,387 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,842,000 after acquiring an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. 75.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

SHW has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Loop Capital increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $260.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Barclays raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $220.00 to $240.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Sherwin-Williams in a research report on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $283.00 target price for the company. BMO Capital Markets raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $253.00 to $269.00 in a research report on Monday, June 12th. Finally, Mizuho raised their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $263.00 to $268.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 26th. Six analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $261.26.

Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $247.40 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.36, a PEG ratio of 2.60 and a beta of 1.07. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a one year low of $195.24 and a one year high of $265.64. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $234.32 and a 200-day moving average price of $233.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 1.00 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The specialty chemicals company reported $2.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.84 by $0.20. The company had revenue of $5.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.14 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 86.29% and a net margin of 9.41%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 8.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $1.61 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 8.7 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 2nd. Investors of record on Friday, May 19th were paid a dividend of $0.605 per share. This represents a $2.42 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is 29.69%.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group. The Americas Group segment offers architectural paints and coatings, and protective and marine products, as well as OEM product finishes and related products for architectural and industrial paint contractors, and do-it-yourself homeowners.

