Procyon Advisors LLC Buys 643 Shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating) by 8.6% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 8,114 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 643 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF were worth $309,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. WFA of San Diego LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $30,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $47,000. U.S. Capital Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $63,000. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF during the fourth quarter worth approximately $94,000. Finally, Geneos Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF by 31.8% during the first quarter. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. now owns 2,701 shares of the company’s stock worth $108,000 after purchasing an additional 651 shares during the period.

Get Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF alerts:

Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Stock Up 0.7 %

BATS CALF opened at $39.63 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $37.81 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.17 billion, a PE ratio of 6.76 and a beta of 1.23.

About Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF

The Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (CALF) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Pacer U.S. Small Cap Cash Cows index. The fund tracks an index of 100 companies out of the S&P Small Cap 600 Index selected and weighted by free cash flow. CALF was launched on Jun 16, 2017 and is managed by Pacer.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CALF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF (BATS:CALF – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pacer US Small Cap Cash Cows 100 ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.