Procyon Advisors LLC Buys New Stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Restaurant Brands International Inc. (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund bought 3,070 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of QSR. National Bank of Canada FI grew its position in shares of Restaurant Brands International by 351.6% in the 4th quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 2,297,288 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $148,465,000 after buying an additional 1,788,595 shares during the last quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 3rd quarter valued at $76,003,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of Restaurant Brands International in the 4th quarter valued at $91,144,000. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 222.1% during the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 1,957,325 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $126,580,000 after purchasing an additional 1,349,590 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Restaurant Brands International by 348.6% during the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 1,195,987 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $77,352,000 after purchasing an additional 929,387 shares during the last quarter.

Insider Activity at Restaurant Brands International

In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Matthew Dunnigan sold 45,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.21, for a total transaction of $3,294,450.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 39,391 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,883,815.11. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Ali Hedayat sold 7,772 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, May 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.54, for a total transaction of $563,780.88. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 17,677 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,282,289.58. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 101,772 shares of company stock valued at $7,366,731. Company insiders own 1.25% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Restaurant Brands International Stock Performance

Several research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $63.00 price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International in a research report on Monday, February 27th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $65.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $74.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 3rd. Finally, Barclays boosted their price target on shares of Restaurant Brands International from $78.00 to $84.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 3rd. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $72.87.

Shares of QSR opened at $76.07 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a current ratio of 1.01. The company has a market capitalization of $23.73 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.19, a PEG ratio of 2.83 and a beta of 0.97. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $72.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $67.94. Restaurant Brands International Inc. has a 1 year low of $47.67 and a 1 year high of $77.56.

Restaurant Brands International (NYSE:QSR – Get Rating) (TSE:QSR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 2nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.75 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.63 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $1.59 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.56 billion. Restaurant Brands International had a net margin of 15.26% and a return on equity of 35.70%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 9.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.64 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Restaurant Brands International Inc. will post 3.08 EPS for the current year.

Restaurant Brands International Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, July 6th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 22nd will be paid a dividend of $0.55 per share. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 21st. Restaurant Brands International’s payout ratio is 67.07%.

About Restaurant Brands International

(Get Rating)

Restaurant Brands International Inc operates as a quick-service restaurant company in Canada, the United States, and internationally. It operates through four segments: Tim Hortons (TH), Burger King (BK), Popeyes Louisiana Kitchen (PLK), and Firehouse Subs (FHS). The company owns and franchises TH chain of donut/coffee/tea restaurants that offer blend coffee, tea, and espresso-based hot and cold specialty drinks; and fresh baked goods, including donuts, Timbits, bagels, muffins, cookies and pastries, grilled paninis, classic sandwiches, wraps, soups, and other food products.

Featured Stories

