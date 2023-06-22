Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF (NASDAQ:IBB – Get Rating) by 10.0% during the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,253 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF were worth $291,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in iShares Biotechnology ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Accurate Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Biotechnology ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. SYM FINANCIAL Corp lifted its stake in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 86.6% in the fourth quarter. SYM FINANCIAL Corp now owns 237 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Coston McIsaac & Partners grew its holdings in iShares Biotechnology ETF by 132.5% during the fourth quarter. Coston McIsaac & Partners now owns 265 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 151 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 68.90% of the company’s stock.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ IBB opened at $129.82 on Thursday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $129.85 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $129.07. iShares Biotechnology ETF has a 1-year low of $110.30 and a 1-year high of $138.74.

iShares Biotechnology ETF Announces Dividend

iShares Biotechnology ETF Profile

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.0062 per share. This represents a $0.02 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.02%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

(Get Rating)

iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Nasdaq Biotechnology Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the NASDAQ Biotechnology Index (the Index). The Index contains securities of NASDAQ listed companies that are classified according to the Industry Classification Benchmark as either biotechnology or pharmaceuticals, which also meet other eligibility criteria determined by NASDAQ.

Featured Articles

