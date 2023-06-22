Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (NASDAQ:XT – Get Rating) by 8.9% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,496 shares of the company’s stock after selling 441 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF were worth $237,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of XT. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its position in iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 298.7% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 606 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after acquiring an additional 454 shares during the last quarter. Global Wealth Strategies & Associates purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $42,000. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF in the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares Exponential Technologies ETF by 87.1% in the fourth quarter. Benjamin F. Edwards & Company Inc. now owns 1,014 shares of the company’s stock worth $48,000 after buying an additional 472 shares during the last quarter.

NASDAQ XT opened at $54.72 on Thursday. The stock has a market cap of $3.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.92 and a beta of 1.02. iShares Exponential Technologies ETF has a 12-month low of $42.63 and a 12-month high of $56.89. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $52.80 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $51.63.

The firm also recently disclosed a Semi-Annual dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 8th were paid a $0.141 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 7th.

The iShares Exponential Technologies ETF (XT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in information technology equity. The fund tracks an equal-weighted index that provides exposure to firms from developed and emerging markets, which create or use exponential technologies as defined by Morningstar.

