Procyon Advisors LLC Decreases Stock Position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Procyon Advisors LLC reduced its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE – Get Rating) by 9.0% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 6,565 shares of the company’s stock after selling 649 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $287,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. IFG Advisory LLC raised its holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 3.7% in the 4th quarter. IFG Advisory LLC now owns 7,504 shares of the company’s stock worth $348,000 after acquiring an additional 268 shares during the last quarter. Synovus Financial Corp grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 42,327 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,968,000 after purchasing an additional 291 shares during the period. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. Integrated Wealth Concepts LLC now owns 63,605 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,957,000 after purchasing an additional 298 shares during the period. Bartlett & Co. LLC grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 8.1% in the 1st quarter. Bartlett & Co. LLC now owns 4,055 shares of the company’s stock worth $177,000 after purchasing an additional 305 shares during the period. Finally, Family Firm Inc. grew its position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF by 2.1% in the 4th quarter. Family Firm Inc. now owns 15,640 shares of the company’s stock worth $727,000 after purchasing an additional 317 shares during the period.

NYSEARCA:IYE opened at $41.75 on Thursday. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a 12 month low of $34.94 and a 12 month high of $50.75. The company has a market cap of $1.47 billion, a PE ratio of 17.07 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $42.62 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $44.42.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF Company Profile

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

