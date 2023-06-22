Procyon Advisors LLC Has $205,000 Stock Holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its holdings in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:IJT – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 163 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF were worth $205,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Blair William & Co. IL increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.9% during the 4th quarter. Blair William & Co. IL now owns 12,481 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,349,000 after buying an additional 1,025 shares during the period. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Trail Ridge Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,920 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,415,000 after buying an additional 497 shares during the period. Pacific Financial Group Inc. increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Pacific Financial Group Inc. now owns 17,001 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,837,000 after buying an additional 1,315 shares during the period. Fiduciary Alliance LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth $39,000. Finally, Bogart Wealth LLC increased its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF by 49.3% during the 4th quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 939 shares of the company’s stock worth $101,000 after buying an additional 310 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 56.66% of the company’s stock.

IJT stock opened at $113.36 on Thursday. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.62 and a beta of 1.13. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $108.80 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $108.84. iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF has a fifty-two week low of $100.13 and a fifty-two week high of $123.84.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, June 13th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 8th were given a $0.3029 dividend. This represents a $1.21 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.07%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 7th.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest growth characteristics.

