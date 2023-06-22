Procyon Advisors LLC Has $224,000 Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Procyon Advisors LLC cut its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) by 5.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,008 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 171 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $25,000. Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new stake in CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. VitalStone Financial LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Castleview Partners LLC boosted its position in shares of CVS Health by 227.8% during the 4th quarter. Castleview Partners LLC now owns 318 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Mendota Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health during the 4th quarter worth about $31,000. 76.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get CVS Health alerts:

Insider Activity at CVS Health

In other CVS Health news, CEO Karen S. Lynch acquired 14,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 3rd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $69.75 per share, with a total value of $976,500.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 431,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $30,089,592. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. 0.25% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

CVS Health Stock Up 0.1 %

CVS has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft began coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, April 10th. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Piper Sandler started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, May 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target for the company. Cantor Fitzgerald started coverage on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Thursday, April 20th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $87.00 price target for the company. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price target on shares of CVS Health from $125.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Finally, 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of CVS Health in a research report on Monday, May 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fifteen have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $107.26.

CVS opened at $68.77 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.92, a quick ratio of 0.67 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79. CVS Health Co. has a 1-year low of $66.34 and a 1-year high of $107.26. The company has a market capitalization of $88.17 billion, a PE ratio of 22.70, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 0.63. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $70.57 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $80.82.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 3rd. The pharmacy operator reported $2.20 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.07 by $0.13. CVS Health had a net margin of 1.20% and a return on equity of 15.75%. The business had revenue of $85.28 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $80.67 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.22 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 11.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities analysts forecast that CVS Health Co. will post 8.61 EPS for the current year.

About CVS Health

(Get Rating)

CVS Health Corporation provides health services in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Pharmacy Services, and Retail/LTC segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services. It serves employer groups, individuals, college students, part-time and hourly workers, health plans, health care providers, governmental units, government-sponsored plans, labor groups, and expatriates.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding CVS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for CVS Health Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CVS Health and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.