Procyon Advisors LLC Has $230,000 Holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM)

Procyon Advisors LLC lessened its stake in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) by 6.5% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 2,882 shares of the company’s stock after selling 202 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland were worth $230,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in ADM. Trust Co. of Vermont increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 135.6% in the 4th quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 318 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,000 after purchasing an additional 183 shares during the period. Glassy Mountain Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC increased its holdings in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland by 655.8% in the 4th quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 393 shares of the company’s stock valued at $36,000 after purchasing an additional 341 shares during the period. RFP Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Finally, Financial Management Professionals Inc. increased its holdings in Archer-Daniels-Midland by 275.5% in the fourth quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 398 shares of the company’s stock worth $37,000 after buying an additional 292 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.13% of the company’s stock.

Get Archer-Daniels-Midland alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Barclays dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $99.00 to $95.00 in a report on Thursday, June 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their price objective on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 12th. 92 Resources restated a “maintains” rating on shares of Archer-Daniels-Midland in a report on Thursday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Archer-Daniels-Midland from $94.00 to $85.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on Archer-Daniels-Midland in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $100.33.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Stock Down 0.8 %

ADM opened at $73.46 on Thursday. Archer-Daniels-Midland Company has a 1-year low of $69.92 and a 1-year high of $98.28. The company has a current ratio of 1.51, a quick ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31. The stock has a market capitalization of $40.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.73 and a beta of 0.81. The business has a 50 day moving average of $75.27 and a 200-day moving average of $81.06.

Archer-Daniels-Midland (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 25th. The company reported $2.09 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.71 by $0.38. Archer-Daniels-Midland had a return on equity of 18.39% and a net margin of 4.36%. The company had revenue of $24.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $24.09 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.90 earnings per share. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.8% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Archer-Daniels-Midland Company will post 6.84 earnings per share for the current year.

Archer-Daniels-Midland Dividend Announcement

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 17th were given a $0.45 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 16th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. Archer-Daniels-Midland’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 22.58%.

About Archer-Daniels-Midland

(Get Rating)

Archer-Daniels-Midland Company procures, transports, stores, processes, and merchandises agricultural commodities, products, and ingredients in the United States, Switzerland, the Cayman Islands, Brazil, Mexico, Canada, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Ag Services and Oilseeds, Carbohydrate Solutions, and Nutrition.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ADM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Archer-Daniels-Midland Company (NYSE:ADM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Archer-Daniels-Midland and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.