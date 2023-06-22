Procyon Advisors LLC Has $263,000 Position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI – Get Rating) by 17.7% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 3,445 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 519 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $263,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Hollencrest Capital Management acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. EWG Elevate Inc. acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 65.0% during the 4th quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 330 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 130 shares during the period. New Hampshire Trust acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, J Arnold Wealth Management Co acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter worth $29,000.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF Stock Performance

XBI opened at $87.16 on Thursday. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $84.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $83.03. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52 week low of $68.65 and a 52 week high of $95.18. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.05 billion, a PE ratio of 11.47 and a beta of 0.97.

About SPDR S&P Biotech ETF

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

