Procyon Advisors LLC Has $296,000 Stock Holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK)

Procyon Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,085 shares of the software company’s stock after acquiring an additional 138 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Splunk were worth $296,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SPLK. Trifecta Capital Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. New England Capital Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $25,000. Armstrong Advisory Group Inc. bought a new stake in Splunk in the fourth quarter worth approximately $45,000. Coppell Advisory Solutions Corp. bought a new stake in shares of Splunk during the 4th quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Sandy Spring Bank boosted its holdings in shares of Splunk by 24.7% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 545 shares of the software company’s stock worth $47,000 after buying an additional 108 shares during the period. 86.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Splunk alerts:

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several analysts recently issued reports on SPLK shares. KeyCorp upped their price objective on shares of Splunk from $130.00 to $135.00 in a report on Thursday, May 25th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $97.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. TheStreet cut shares of Splunk from a “c-” rating to a “d” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. BMO Capital Markets upped their target price on shares of Splunk from $113.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price objective on shares of Splunk from $95.00 to $110.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 25th. Nine equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.19.

Splunk Stock Down 3.0 %

Shares of NASDAQ:SPLK opened at $104.44 on Thursday. Splunk Inc. has a 12 month low of $65.00 and a 12 month high of $116.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $94.48 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $93.83. The firm has a market cap of $17.30 billion, a P/E ratio of -83.55 and a beta of 1.28.

Splunk (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, May 24th. The software company reported ($0.91) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($1.03) by $0.12. The business had revenue of $751.51 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $719.02 million. As a group, equities analysts predict that Splunk Inc. will post -0.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Splunk Profile

(Get Rating)

Splunk, Inc engages in the development and marketing of cloud software solutions. Its products include Splunk cloud, Splunk light and Splunk enterprise. It also offers solutions for Information Technology operations, security, internet-of-things, application analytics, business analytics, and industries.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SPLK? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Splunk Inc. (NASDAQ:SPLK – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Splunk Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Splunk and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.