Procyon Advisors LLC Has $744,000 Stake in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK)

Procyon Advisors LLC decreased its position in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:MGK – Get Rating) by 2.3% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 3,638 shares of the company’s stock after selling 86 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF were worth $744,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Resurgent Financial Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Signature Securities Group Corporation acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. Legend Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at about $26,000. VitalStone Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Glass Jacobson Investment Advisors llc acquired a new position in shares of Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Trading Down 1.1 %

Shares of NYSEARCA MGK opened at $230.05 on Thursday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $215.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $197.44. Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $165.89 and a 1-year high of $236.26. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.55 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.50 and a beta of 1.11.

Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF Profile

The Vanguard Mega Cap Growth ETF (MGK) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the CRSP US Mega Growth index. The fund tracks the CRSP US Mega Cap Growth Index. The index selects stocks from the top 70% of investable market capitalization based on growth factors. MGK was launched on Dec 17, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

