Procyon Advisors LLC Increases Stock Position in Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM)

Procyon Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) by 6.7% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 4,106 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock after buying an additional 257 shares during the quarter. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in Akamai Technologies were worth $322,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. Diversified Trust Co boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 52.9% in the first quarter. Diversified Trust Co now owns 17,707 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $1,386,000 after purchasing an additional 6,127 shares during the period. Fulton Bank N.A. boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 10.8% in the first quarter. Fulton Bank N.A. now owns 3,982 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 387 shares during the period. Empirical Finance LLC boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 4.5% in the first quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,494 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $352,000 after purchasing an additional 193 shares during the period. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE purchased a new position in shares of Akamai Technologies in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,313,000. Finally, National Pension Service boosted its stake in shares of Akamai Technologies by 3.1% in the fourth quarter. National Pension Service now owns 275,193 shares of the technology infrastructure company’s stock valued at $23,199,000 after purchasing an additional 8,345 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.08% of the company’s stock.

Get Akamai Technologies alerts:

Insider Activity

In other news, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $75.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,034.94. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 75,951 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,709,996.18. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In related news, CTO Robert Blumofe sold 7,238 shares of Akamai Technologies stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $91.18, for a total value of $659,960.84. Following the transaction, the chief technology officer now directly owns 22,609 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,061,488.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO F Thomson Leighton acquired 333 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 24th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $75.18 per share, for a total transaction of $25,034.94. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 75,951 shares in the company, valued at $5,709,996.18. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 9,297 shares of company stock valued at $776,066 and have sold 21,278 shares valued at $1,890,358. Corporate insiders own 1.80% of the company’s stock.

Akamai Technologies Stock Performance

Shares of Akamai Technologies stock opened at $88.07 on Thursday. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $86.36 and its 200-day simple moving average is $83.55. The stock has a market capitalization of $13.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.79, a PEG ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.80. Akamai Technologies, Inc. has a 12 month low of $70.65 and a 12 month high of $98.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.55, a current ratio of 2.03 and a quick ratio of 2.03.

Akamai Technologies (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 9th. The technology infrastructure company reported $1.40 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.32 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $916.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $912.13 million. Akamai Technologies had a net margin of 12.50% and a return on equity of 14.63%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $1.12 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Akamai Technologies, Inc. will post 4.51 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AKAM has been the subject of several recent research reports. Evercore ISI raised their price objective on shares of Akamai Technologies from $100.00 to $105.00 in a research note on Wednesday, May 10th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Monday, April 10th. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Akamai Technologies from $89.00 to $94.00 in a research note on Friday, May 12th. Piper Jaffray Companies upgraded shares of Akamai Technologies to an “overweight” rating and set a $93.00 price target for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 11th. Finally, William Blair assumed coverage on shares of Akamai Technologies in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $101.06.

Akamai Technologies Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Akamai Technologies, Inc provides cloud services for securing, delivering, and computing content, applications, and software over the internet in the United States and internationally. The company offers cloud solutions to keep infrastructure, websites, applications, application programming interfaces, and users safe from various cyberattacks and online threats while enhancing performance.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding AKAM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Akamai Technologies, Inc. (NASDAQ:AKAM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Akamai Technologies Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Akamai Technologies and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.