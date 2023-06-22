Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $202,000 in The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund bought 5,188 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $202,000.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Compass Wealth Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd raised its stake in shares of New York Times by 68.8% during the fourth quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd now owns 1,055 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of New York Times during the fourth quarter worth $37,000. FourThought Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of New York Times in the third quarter valued at $46,000. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its holdings in New York Times by 56.1% during the 4th quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 1,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $55,000 after purchasing an additional 610 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.60% of the company’s stock.

Get New York Times alerts:

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of research firms have weighed in on NYT. Barclays decreased their price objective on shares of New York Times from $36.00 to $33.00 in a research report on Friday, May 12th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price objective on shares of New York Times from $38.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 15th. Finally, StockNews.com cut shares of New York Times from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 11th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $35.90.

New York Times Stock Up 0.5 %

Shares of New York Times stock opened at $37.68 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $6.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 32.77 and a beta of 0.99. The New York Times Company has a fifty-two week low of $27.58 and a fifty-two week high of $42.40. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $37.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $36.78.

New York Times (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.19 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.16 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $560.74 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $564.37 million. New York Times had a return on equity of 13.49% and a net margin of 8.21%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.19 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The New York Times Company will post 1.3 earnings per share for the current year.

New York Times Profile

(Get Rating)

The New York Times Company, together with its subsidiaries, provides news and information for readers and viewers across various platforms worldwide. It offers The New York Times (The Times), a daily and Sunday newspaper in the United States, as well as international edition of The Times; and operates the NYTimes.com website.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding NYT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The New York Times Company (NYSE:NYT – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for New York Times Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for New York Times and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.