Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $210,000 in Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor Co. (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 467 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Tobam purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $36,000. Cutler Group LLC CA purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $39,000. Lindbrook Capital LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 136.0% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 118 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $47,000 after buying an additional 68 shares in the last quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Deckers Outdoor during the 4th quarter valued at $47,000. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Deckers Outdoor by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 136 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $54,000 after buying an additional 30 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.46% of the company’s stock.

In other Deckers Outdoor news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 2,799 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Angela Ogbechie sold 374 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $474.44, for a total value of $177,440.56. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 2,799 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,327,957.56. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Steven J. Fasching sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $492.90, for a total transaction of $1,478,700.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 24,948 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $12,296,869.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 17,182 shares of company stock worth $8,344,429 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wedbush lifted their target price on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $505.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $485.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 17th. UBS Group boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $560.00 to $610.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Deckers Outdoor from $500.00 to $575.00 in a research note on Friday, May 26th. Finally, Raymond James initiated coverage on shares of Deckers Outdoor in a research note on Tuesday, June 13th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $565.00 price target on the stock. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Deckers Outdoor has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $502.50.

Shares of NYSE:DECK opened at $509.89 on Thursday. The company has a market capitalization of $13.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.28, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.91. Deckers Outdoor Co. has a 12 month low of $238.43 and a 12 month high of $518.49. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $482.28 and its 200 day moving average is $437.88.

Deckers Outdoor (NYSE:DECK – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, May 25th. The textile maker reported $3.46 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.85. The business had revenue of $791.57 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $723.47 million. Deckers Outdoor had a net margin of 14.28% and a return on equity of 31.77%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.51 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that Deckers Outdoor Co. will post 21.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Deckers Outdoor Corp. engages in the business of designing, marketing, and distributing footwear, apparel, and accessories developed for both everyday casual lifestyle use and high performance activities. It operates through the following segments: UGG Brand, HOKA Brand, Teva Brand, Sanuk Brand, Other Brands, and Direct-to-Consumer.

