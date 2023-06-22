Procyon Advisors LLC Invests $256,000 in Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF (NYSEARCA:VT – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 2,777 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $256,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Royal Fund Management LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 128.1% during the first quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 9,435 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $869,000 after purchasing an additional 5,298 shares during the period. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 1.9% during the first quarter. 180 Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 14,590 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,344,000 after buying an additional 275 shares in the last quarter. New Capital Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 4.3% during the first quarter. New Capital Management LP now owns 10,430 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $960,000 after buying an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Foster Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF by 24.2% during the first quarter. Foster Group Inc. now owns 37,582 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $3,461,000 after buying an additional 7,324 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Murphy Middleton Hinkle & Parker Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Total World Stock ETF during the first quarter valued at $209,000.

Vanguard Total World Stock ETF Trading Down 0.3 %

Shares of VT stock opened at $95.87 on Thursday. Vanguard Total World Stock ETF has a 1-year low of $76.80 and a 1-year high of $98.49. The company has a market capitalization of $27.50 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.20 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $93.77 and its 200-day simple moving average is $91.32.

About Vanguard Total World Stock ETF

Vanguard Total World Stock Index Fund ETF (the Fund) is an open-end investment company. The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Global All Cap Index, which covers both well-established and still-developing markets. The Fund invests in both foreign and the United States stocks. The fund offers three classes of shares: Investor Shares, Institutional Shares, and ETF Shares.

