Procyon Advisors LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM)

Procyon Advisors LLC trimmed its position in shares of 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 4.0% in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 2,440 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 101 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $256,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Capital Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in 3M by 18.8% during the 1st quarter. Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 119,707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $12,582,000 after acquiring an additional 18,930 shares during the period. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 54.2% in the 1st quarter. Buttonwood Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 14,162 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $1,489,000 after buying an additional 4,977 shares during the period. Royal Fund Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 41.9% in the 1st quarter. Royal Fund Management LLC now owns 37,310 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,922,000 after buying an additional 11,014 shares during the period. Greylin Investment Management Inc boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 64.1% in the 1st quarter. Greylin Investment Management Inc now owns 8,900 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $935,000 after buying an additional 3,478 shares during the period. Finally, Emerald Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of 3M by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Emerald Advisors LLC now owns 3,818 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $401,000 after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. 64.60% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

MMM opened at $101.49 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $55.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.95. 3M has a 52 week low of $92.38 and a 52 week high of $152.30. The business’s 50 day moving average is $101.61 and its two-hundred day moving average is $109.92. The company has a quick ratio of 0.91, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.60 by $0.37. The business had revenue of $8.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.51 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 36.48% and a net margin of 16.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 9.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.65 earnings per share. On average, research analysts predict that 3M will post 8.66 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, June 12th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 19th were issued a $1.50 dividend. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 18th. 3M’s payout ratio is currently 62.18%.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Barclays decreased their price objective on 3M from $105.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 6th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on 3M from $89.00 to $95.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 26th. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $110.00 to $103.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 19th. StockNews.com cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, June 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on 3M from $115.00 to $110.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have given a hold rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $120.83.

In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other 3M news, EVP Eric D. Hammes sold 6,487 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.33, for a total value of $683,275.71. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 10,430 shares in the company, valued at $1,098,591.90. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, insider Khandpur K. Ashish sold 9,432 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $99.27, for a total value of $936,314.64. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 20,943 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,079,011.61. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.51% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

3M Company provides diversified technology services in the United States and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

