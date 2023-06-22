Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Ciena Co. (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) during the first quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 3,859 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,651 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,737,000 after buying an additional 252 shares during the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 11.0% in the 1st quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 17,204 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,043,000 after buying an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its position in shares of Ciena by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 36,296 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $2,227,000 after buying an additional 220 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of Ciena by 2.4% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,753,752 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $106,335,000 after buying an additional 41,815 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Vontobel Holding Ltd. grew its position in shares of Ciena by 40.6% in the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 19,106 shares of the communications equipment provider’s stock worth $1,172,000 after buying an additional 5,516 shares during the last quarter. 91.15% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares in the company, valued at $4,242,780.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In related news, VP Andrew C. Petrik sold 1,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $43.50, for a total transaction of $43,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 28,232 shares in the company, valued at $1,228,092. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Mcfeely sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $44.09, for a total value of $88,180.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 96,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,242,780.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 11,000 shares of company stock worth $506,675 over the last quarter. 0.99% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of NYSE:CIEN opened at $41.87 on Thursday. Ciena Co. has a 12-month low of $38.33 and a 12-month high of $56.38. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $45.24 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $48.24. The company has a current ratio of 3.66, a quick ratio of 2.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $6.26 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.01, a PEG ratio of 1.50 and a beta of 1.01.

Ciena (NYSE:CIEN – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, June 6th. The communications equipment provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.61 by $0.13. Ciena had a return on equity of 9.31% and a net margin of 5.02%. The firm had revenue of $1.13 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.09 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.36 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts anticipate that Ciena Co. will post 1.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on CIEN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Ciena in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Needham & Company LLC restated a “buy” rating and set a $70.00 price target on shares of Ciena in a research report on Tuesday, March 7th. Morgan Stanley lowered Ciena from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price target for the company from $59.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 29th. Northland Securities dropped their price target on Ciena from $45.00 to $41.00 in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Finally, Raymond James dropped their price target on Ciena from $70.00 to $63.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 7th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Ciena currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $63.63.

Ciena Corporation provides hardware and software services for delivery of video, data, and voice traffic metro, aggregation, and access communications network worldwide. The company's Networking Platforms segment offers convergence of coherent optical transport, open optical networking, IP routing, and switching services.

