Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $203,000 Investment in Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Valero Energy Co. (NYSE:VLO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 1,457 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $203,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Live Oak Investment Partners purchased a new stake in shares of Valero Energy in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Western Pacific Wealth Management LP bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $26,000. Independence Bank of Kentucky boosted its position in Valero Energy by 150.0% during the fourth quarter. Independence Bank of Kentucky now owns 250 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the period. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Godsey & Gibb Inc. bought a new position in Valero Energy during the fourth quarter worth about $44,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 78.00% of the company’s stock.

Valero Energy Stock Performance

VLO stock opened at $111.62 on Thursday. Valero Energy Co. has a twelve month low of $96.93 and a twelve month high of $150.39. The company has a quick ratio of 1.03, a current ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $113.90 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $125.30. The firm has a market cap of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 3.17, a PEG ratio of 0.86 and a beta of 1.66.

Valero Energy Announces Dividend

Valero Energy ( NYSE:VLO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The oil and gas company reported $8.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.24 by $1.03. The business had revenue of $36.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $37.88 billion. Valero Energy had a return on equity of 55.32% and a net margin of 7.86%. The business’s revenue was down 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.31 EPS. Analysts predict that Valero Energy Co. will post 22.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 22nd. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 23rd will be given a dividend of $1.02 per share. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.66%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 22nd. Valero Energy’s dividend payout ratio is currently 11.59%.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on VLO. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Valero Energy from $166.00 to $139.00 in a research note on Sunday, May 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $160.00 to $172.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 28th. Tudor, Pickering, Holt & Co. cut shares of Valero Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, April 17th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on shares of Valero Energy from $159.00 to $151.00 in a report on Friday, April 28th. Finally, UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Valero Energy in a report on Wednesday, March 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $176.00 target price on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating, ten have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Valero Energy presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $151.46.

About Valero Energy

Valero Energy Corp. engages in the manufacture and marketing of transportation fuels and other petrochemical products. It operates through the following business segments: Refining, Ethanol and Renewable Diesel. The Refining segment consists of refining operations, associated marketing activities, and logistics assets that support its refining operations.

