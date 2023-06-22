Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New $266,000 Investment in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Procyon Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $266,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Windsor Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.2% in the first quarter. Windsor Capital Management LLC now owns 41,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,478,000 after acquiring an additional 1,283 shares during the period. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% in the first quarter. Kaydan Wealth Management Inc. now owns 7,800 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,951,000 after acquiring an additional 482 shares during the period. KWB Wealth boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 8.0% in the first quarter. KWB Wealth now owns 7,105 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,719,000 after acquiring an additional 525 shares during the period. Thrive Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 62.2% in the first quarter. Thrive Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,129 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,283,000 after acquiring an additional 1,966 shares during the period. Finally, Omega Financial Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 11.9% in the first quarter. Omega Financial Group LLC now owns 30,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,650,000 after acquiring an additional 3,263 shares during the period.

IJH stock opened at $254.96 on Thursday. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $247.78 and a 200-day moving average of $250.35. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 12 month low of $217.39 and a 12 month high of $272.95. The firm has a market capitalization of $68.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.24 and a beta of 1.12.

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

