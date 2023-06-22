Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 1,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in DEO. Creative Capital Management Investments LLC acquired a new position in Diageo in the fourth quarter worth $25,000. Boyd Watterson Asset Management LLC OH acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Arcus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the fourth quarter valued at $29,000. Beacon Capital Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Diageo by 681.8% during the fourth quarter. Beacon Capital Management LLC now owns 172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Holdings LLC acquired a new position in shares of Diageo during the first quarter valued at $33,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 9.72% of the company’s stock.

Get Diageo alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on DEO. Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, May 12th. Barclays reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,890 ($62.57) to GBX 4,720 ($60.40) in a report on Thursday, June 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 4,500 ($57.58) to GBX 4,000 ($51.18) in a report on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Diageo from GBX 3,600 ($46.07) to GBX 3,700 ($47.34) in a report on Tuesday, April 18th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Diageo from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 14th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Diageo has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $3,908.89.

Diageo Stock Performance

Diageo Company Profile

Shares of DEO opened at $170.70 on Thursday. Diageo plc has a fifty-two week low of $160.09 and a fifty-two week high of $194.04. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.63. The business’s 50-day moving average is $178.67 and its 200-day moving average is $178.62.

(Get Rating)

Diageo plc, together with its subsidiaries, produces, markets, and sells alcoholic beverages. The company offers scotch, whisky, gin, vodka, rum, ready to drink products, raki, liqueur, wine, tequila, Canadian whisky, American whiskey, cachaca, and brandy, as well as beer, including cider and non-alcoholic products.

Featured Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding DEO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Diageo plc (NYSE:DEO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Diageo Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Diageo and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.