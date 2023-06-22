Procyon Advisors LLC Makes New Investment in Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI)

Procyon Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of Group 1 Automotive, Inc. (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 981 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $222,000.

A number of other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. raised its position in Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 1,782 shares of the company’s stock worth $321,000 after buying an additional 51 shares during the last quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.3% in the fourth quarter. SummerHaven Investment Management LLC now owns 4,683 shares of the company’s stock valued at $845,000 after purchasing an additional 58 shares during the period. Neuberger Berman Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.8% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 2,180 shares of the company’s stock valued at $312,000 after purchasing an additional 59 shares during the period. Delphia USA Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Delphia USA Inc. now owns 2,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $435,000 after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the period. Finally, Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its stake in shares of Group 1 Automotive by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,243 shares of the company’s stock valued at $765,000 after purchasing an additional 71 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.92% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at Group 1 Automotive

In related news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Group 1 Automotive news, VP Edward Mckissic sold 140 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total transaction of $30,800.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,837 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $624,140. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Darryl M. Burman sold 2,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $246.78, for a total transaction of $616,950.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 13,495 shares in the company, valued at $3,330,296.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 5,140 shares of company stock valued at $1,264,700 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 3.50% of the company’s stock.

Group 1 Automotive Trading Up 2.1 %

NYSE GPI opened at $244.29 on Thursday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $228.02 and its 200-day simple moving average is $213.73. Group 1 Automotive, Inc. has a 52 week low of $136.16 and a 52 week high of $247.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81. The stock has a market cap of $3.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 5.28, a PEG ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.47.

Group 1 Automotive (NYSE:GPI – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 26th. The company reported $10.93 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $9.70 by $1.23. Group 1 Automotive had a net margin of 4.20% and a return on equity of 31.16%. The business had revenue of $4.10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.92 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $10.81 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts predict that Group 1 Automotive, Inc. will post 40.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Group 1 Automotive Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 1st were given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 31st. This represents a $1.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. Group 1 Automotive’s payout ratio is currently 3.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Group 1 Automotive in a research note on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

About Group 1 Automotive

Group 1 Automotive, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates in the automotive retail industry in the United States and the United Kingdom. The company sells new and used cars, light trucks, and vehicle parts, as well as service and insurance contracts; arranges related vehicle financing; and offers automotive maintenance and repair services.

