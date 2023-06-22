Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases 507 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Procyon Advisors LLC lifted its position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 25.7% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 2,481 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 507 shares during the period. Procyon Advisors LLC’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $325,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in TEL. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the fourth quarter worth approximately $584,131,000. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of TE Connectivity by 119,784.3% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,247,666 shares of the electronics maker’s stock worth $372,832,000 after buying an additional 3,244,957 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 3,762,825 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $415,266,000 after purchasing an additional 1,363,669 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 56.5% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 3,569,840 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $409,818,000 after purchasing an additional 1,289,023 shares during the period. Finally, Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its position in TE Connectivity by 11.7% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 7,990,152 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $917,270,000 after purchasing an additional 837,735 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 93.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at TE Connectivity

In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Heath A. Mitts sold 9,418 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $123.12, for a total transaction of $1,159,544.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 28,163 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,467,428.56. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, EVP John S. Jenkins sold 25,025 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.32, for a total transaction of $3,061,058.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 22,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,750,487.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.80% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

TE Connectivity Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE TEL opened at $135.80 on Thursday. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $125.26 and a 200-day moving average price of $124.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 1.69 and a quick ratio of 1.05. The stock has a market cap of $42.79 billion, a PE ratio of 20.45, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 1.31. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 1 year low of $104.76 and a 1 year high of $138.24.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 26th. The electronics maker reported $1.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.58 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $4.16 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.91 billion. TE Connectivity had a net margin of 12.95% and a return on equity of 20.36%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.81 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 6.56 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of brokerages recently weighed in on TEL. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $132.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 19th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $130.00 to $150.00 in a research report on Friday, May 5th. StockNews.com upgraded shares of TE Connectivity from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 12th. Truist Financial lowered their price objective on shares of TE Connectivity from $131.00 to $127.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group upped their target price on shares of TE Connectivity from $138.00 to $150.00 in a report on Tuesday. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $138.09.

About TE Connectivity

TE Connectivity Ltd. engages in the design and manufacture of connectivity and sensor solutions. It operates through the following segments: Transportation, Industrial, and Communications Solutions. The Transportation Solutions segment offers products that are used in the automotive, commercial transportation, and sensors markets.

