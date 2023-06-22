Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Shares in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in The Kroger Co. (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 4,661 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $230,000.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 1.9% in the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 11,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $664,000 after acquiring an additional 221 shares in the last quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 3.4% in the first quarter. IHT Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,693 shares of the company’s stock valued at $384,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares in the last quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Twelve Points Wealth Management LLC now owns 9,227 shares of the company’s stock valued at $411,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Kroger by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. Kovitz Investment Group Partners LLC now owns 42,230 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,883,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Truepoint Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kroger by 2.9% during the 3rd quarter. Truepoint Inc. now owns 8,391 shares of the company’s stock valued at $367,000 after buying an additional 238 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.73% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of analysts have recently commented on KR shares. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Kroger from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $50.00 to $54.00 in a report on Friday, March 3rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $54.00 to $50.00 in a report on Friday, June 16th. Roth Capital restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Kroger in a report on Friday, March 3rd. UBS Group dropped their target price on shares of Kroger from $51.00 to $48.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Stephens lowered their price target on Kroger from $57.00 to $52.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 6th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $52.41.

Insider Activity at Kroger

Kroger Price Performance

In related news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total transaction of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . In other Kroger news, CFO Gary Millerchip sold 30,182 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $48.88, for a total value of $1,475,296.16. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 185,423 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,063,476.24. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Also, SVP Timothy A. Massa sold 23,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $47.95, for a total value of $1,102,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 194,956 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $9,348,140.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders sold 132,206 shares of company stock worth $6,402,118. 1.38% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NYSE KR opened at $45.69 on Thursday. The Kroger Co. has a 52 week low of $41.81 and a 52 week high of $52.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $32.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.09, a PEG ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.77 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $47.69 and a 200-day moving average price of $46.50.

Kroger (NYSE:KR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 15th. The company reported $1.51 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.46 by $0.05. Kroger had a net margin of 1.71% and a return on equity of 30.96%. The firm had revenue of $45.17 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $45.26 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.45 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The Kroger Co. will post 4.52 earnings per share for the current year.

Kroger Company Profile

The Kroger Co operates as a food and drug retailer in the United States. The company operates combination food and drug stores, multi-department stores, marketplace stores, and price impact warehouses. Its combination food and drug stores offer natural food and organic sections, pharmacies, general merchandise, pet centers, fresh seafood, and organic produce; and multi-department stores provide apparel, home fashion and furnishings, outdoor living, electronics, automotive products, and toys.

