Procyon Advisors LLC Purchases New Stake in FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN)

Procyon Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of FTI Consulting, Inc. (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor purchased 1,214 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $240,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its position in shares of FTI Consulting by 0.8% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 3,168,469 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $498,147,000 after acquiring an additional 25,761 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 3.3% in the third quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 1,240,420 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $205,550,000 after buying an additional 39,072 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. increased its position in FTI Consulting by 266.7% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 995,148 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,030,000 after buying an additional 723,795 shares during the period. State Street Corp increased its position in FTI Consulting by 1.4% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 958,348 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $158,808,000 after buying an additional 13,456 shares during the period. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in FTI Consulting by 5.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 515,896 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $81,966,000 after buying an additional 26,474 shares during the period.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on FCN shares. StockNews.com started coverage on FTI Consulting in a research report on Thursday, May 18th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Truist Financial increased their target price on FTI Consulting from $220.00 to $240.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 13th.

FTI Consulting Price Performance

Shares of FCN opened at $192.66 on Thursday. The firm has a market capitalization of $6.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.83 and a beta of 0.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.21, a quick ratio of 2.51 and a current ratio of 2.51. FTI Consulting, Inc. has a one year low of $140.09 and a one year high of $205.63. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $187.59 and its 200-day moving average is $177.86.

FTI Consulting (NYSE:FCN – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 27th. The business services provider reported $1.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.67 by ($0.33). FTI Consulting had a net margin of 7.19% and a return on equity of 13.81%. The business had revenue of $806.71 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $795.44 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $1.66 earnings per share. FTI Consulting’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.5% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts anticipate that FTI Consulting, Inc. will post 7.28 EPS for the current year.

FTI Consulting Profile

(Get Rating)

FTI Consulting, Inc provides business advisory services to manage change, mitigate risk, and resolve disputes worldwide. The company operates through five segments: Corporate Finance & Restructuring, Forensic and Litigation Consulting, Economic Consulting, Technology, and Strategic Communications.

